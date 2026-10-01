Bayern Munich 'to move' for Phil Foden if City sanctions open door

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Bayern Munich are monitoring winger Phil Foden's situation at Manchester City and would move for him if he became available, TEAMtalk reports.

City were found guilty of 114 of 115 charges for breaches of financial regulations, with the Premier League now weighing their next steps.

City insist on their innocence and have challenged the decision. If severe sanctions follow, several key players could hit the market, including Foden, who signed a long-term deal to 2030 in the summer.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany played alongside Foden at City and is thought to be open to a reunion.

A lifelong City supporter, Foden would face a difficult decision over any exit. However, if the strongest penalties materialise, both player and club might have to consider their options.