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    Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan became world champion in beach wrestling for first time

    Individual sports
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 18:26
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan became world champion in beach wrestling for first time

    Azerbaijani national beach wrestling team achieved a historic success at the World Series Final held in Katerini, Greece, President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation said on X, Report informs.

    "For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan's national team, our country became world champions in beach wrestling.

    Vusal Aliyev (80 kg) and Ashraf Ashirov (90 kg) won gold medals, while Rubail Ibrahimli (70 kg), Sahib Dadashov (80 kg), and Jamal Feyziyev (+90 kg) won bronze medals," Jabbarov wrote.

    He congratulated all the wrestlers, their parents, personal coaches, and federation representatives, led by Oyan Nazariani, who was named the world' best head coach and played a key role in this success, and wished them continued success in future competitions.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Azerbaijani wrestler Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
    Mikayıl Cabbarov dünya çempionu olan Azərbaycan milli komandasını təbrik edib
    Микаил Джаббаров: Азербайджан впервые стал чемпионом мира по пляжной борьбе
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