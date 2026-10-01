Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Prosecutor General's Office: Criminal case opened over missing serviceman in Lachin direction

    Incident
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 19:30
    Prosecutor General's Office: Criminal case opened over missing serviceman in Lachin direction

    Some social media pages circulated information about the disappearance of Nasimi Rasim oglu Musayev, an active-duty serviceman serving in one of the military units in the Lachin district of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Report.

    On September 26, 2026, Nasimi Musayev was found to be absent from his place of service, and his whereabouts could not be established. A search for him was subsequently launched, with relevant units of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations carrying out the necessary measures.

    At the same time, the Military Prosecutor's Office conducted an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident. The investigation established reasonable grounds to suspect that Nasimi Musayev had left the military unit without authorization.

    Based on the materials collected during the investigation, the Investigation Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case under the relevant article of the Criminal Code. Necessary investigative and other procedural measures are currently underway.

    As a result of the measures taken, it was established that Nasimi Musayev is in Armenia and has been detained by the relevant authorities there.

    Relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan are currently maintaining contact with the corresponding authorities on the other side to clarify the circumstances of Nasimi Musayev's presence and detention in Armenia, including the reasons for his being there and his detention, as well as other circumstances of the incident.

    Additional information on the progress and outcome of the investigation will be provided to the public in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

    Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan Armenia Lachin Azerbaijani serviceman
    Baş Prokurorluq: Hərbi qulluqçumuz Ermənistan ərazisində saxlanılıb
    Генпрокуратура: Азербайджанский военнослужащий задержан на территории Армении
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed