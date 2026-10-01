Some social media pages circulated information about the disappearance of Nasimi Rasim oglu Musayev, an active-duty serviceman serving in one of the military units in the Lachin district of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office told Report.

On September 26, 2026, Nasimi Musayev was found to be absent from his place of service, and his whereabouts could not be established. A search for him was subsequently launched, with relevant units of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations carrying out the necessary measures.

At the same time, the Military Prosecutor's Office conducted an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident. The investigation established reasonable grounds to suspect that Nasimi Musayev had left the military unit without authorization.

Based on the materials collected during the investigation, the Investigation Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case under the relevant article of the Criminal Code. Necessary investigative and other procedural measures are currently underway.

As a result of the measures taken, it was established that Nasimi Musayev is in Armenia and has been detained by the relevant authorities there.

Relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan are currently maintaining contact with the corresponding authorities on the other side to clarify the circumstances of Nasimi Musayev's presence and detention in Armenia, including the reasons for his being there and his detention, as well as other circumstances of the incident.

Additional information on the progress and outcome of the investigation will be provided to the public in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.