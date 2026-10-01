Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 12:51
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment

    Military equipment involved in the Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise held in Azerbaijan has been showcased.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khojavand, media representatives were briefed on the capabilities of various weapons, ammunition, and other military hardware.

    The T-90S main battle tank displayed at the site is used to destroy enemy tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, and other armored vehicles. Officials also highlighted that the Azerbaijani-produced VASHAQ armored combat vehicle offers high mobility and superior maneuverability in difficult terrain and harsh climatic conditions.

    The Barkan unmanned ground vehicle used in the exercise was presented as an autonomous platform and a military reconnaissance, surveillance, and fire-support robot equipped with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and resembling a mini tank.

    Providing information about other equipment, Captain Arzu Rahimov, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, said that the 150 mm Spike ER self-propelled anti-tank guided missile system is designed to destroy tanks and armored vehicles and is equipped with a thermal sight for day, night, and limited-visibility operations, as well as a modern protective defense system.

    "Its firing range is 8 kilometers. The missile is a tandem-shaped charge round with a caliber of 150 mm. The missile weighs 34 kg, while the launcher weighs 90 kg. This system was used during the 44-day Patriotic War and is also participating in the current exercise," he said.

    The Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise is underway in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

    At the same time, Iran, Slovakia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Georgia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are participating in the exercise as observers.

    The three-phase exercise is being conducted at the Gizilgaya Training Center in the Karabakh Economic Region, the Garabaghlar Training Center in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Boyuk Zira training area located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment
    Power of Unity 2026 features advanced military equipment

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