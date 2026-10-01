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Israel's largest private defense contractor, Elbit Systems, has proposed localizing the manufacturing of its products in Azerbaijan in cooperation with local partners, Elbit Systems Senior Vice President and Head of Regional Business Development Michael Levin told Report on the sidelines of ADEX-2026 in Baku.

According to him, the company is closely cooperating with Azerbaijan and is exploring opportunities to further expand its engagement.

Levin noted that relations with Azerbaijan have already gone beyond purely business cooperation.

"This is our closest customer, and today it is also a friend. Therefore, the areas of cooperation are constantly expanding," he said.

Levin identified the localization of Elbit Systems' production in cooperation with partners in Azerbaijan as one of the main areas of cooperation. The products are expected to be intended for the domestic market, the region and other countries.

The company is also considering the digitalization of the Azerbaijani army as one of the key areas of cooperation. According to Levin, the sides are on the verge of launching this work.

Among other promising areas, he highlighted rocket artillery, including the localization of its production, as well as loitering munitions.