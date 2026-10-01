Azerbaijan U-21 suffer defeat to Scotland in Euro qualifier

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Azerbaijan's U-21 national football team played its latest match in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani side coached by Rashad Eyubov lost 2-5 away to Scotland's U-21 team.

In the match played in Kilmarnock, Azerbaijan's goals were scored by Nariman Akhundzada in the 21st minute and Raul Mammadov in the 70th minute.

Following nine matches, Azerbaijan remain fifth in the group with 7 points, while Scotland move up to third place with 14 points.