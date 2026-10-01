Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan U-21 suffer defeat to Scotland in Euro qualifier

    Football
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 07:23
    Azerbaijan U-21 suffer defeat to Scotland in Euro qualifier

    Azerbaijan's U-21 national football team played its latest match in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani side coached by Rashad Eyubov lost 2-5 away to Scotland's U-21 team.

    In the match played in Kilmarnock, Azerbaijan's goals were scored by Nariman Akhundzada in the 21st minute and Raul Mammadov in the 70th minute.

    Following nine matches, Azerbaijan remain fifth in the group with 7 points, while Scotland move up to third place with 14 points.

    U-21 national team Football Nariman Akhundzada
    Nəriman Axundzadənin qol vurduğu matçda Azərbaycanın U-21 millisi Şotlandiyaya məğlub olub
    Молодежная сборная Азербайджана крупно проиграла Шотландии на выезде
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed