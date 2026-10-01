Gas pipeline explosion knocks 3 Syrian power plants offline

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Three power plants in Syria went out of service on Wednesday after an explosion in a gas pipeline supplying the Tishreen thermal power plant in the eastern countryside of Damascus, Syrian state media reported, Report informs via Xinhua.

The Syrian Electricity Company said the Deir Ali, Nasiriyah and Tishreen power plants were taken offline after the explosion disrupted gas supplies needed for their operation.

A fire sparked by the explosion was still burning Wednesday evening as specialized teams worked at the site, according to the company.

The company warned that the shutdown would reduce nationwide electricity output and temporarily extend power-rationing periods due to the drop in generation capacity.

It added that further updates would be released as the situation develops.

Earlier, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the explosion occurred on a gas pipeline feeding the Tishreen thermal power plant near the town of al-Otaiba, with civil defense teams reaching the scene.

The incident came just two days after a separate explosion and fire hit a gas pipeline between al-Shoula and Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria.