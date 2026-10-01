Seven dead after avalanche in Nepal

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The bodies of seven avalanche victims have been recovered on Mount Himlung in Nepal's Manang District, three days after the disaster.

According to Report, citing The Kathmandu Post, nine Nepali nationals remain missing.

It was noted that on September 27, the day of the incident, a group of 16 people, including Sherpas and support staff, were preparing a camp and establishing a route for an incoming climbing expedition.

The recovered bodies have been transported from the camp to Chame village, the administrative center of the district, and will be sent for forensic examination.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in the area. According to the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association (NNMGA), more than five experienced mountain guides have been deployed to the operation.