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    More than 250,000 visas revoked since start of Trump's presidency

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 08:28
    More than 250,000 visas revoked since start of Trump's presidency

    The US Department of State has revoked more than 250,000 visas since Donald Trump took office as president in 2025, Tommy Pigott, the State Department's spokesperson, told Fox News, Report informs.

    According to him, under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department has revoked more than 250,000 visas, a historic milestone that reflects unwavering commitment to protecting the American people.

    Pigott noted that every visa decision made by US authorities is a national security decision. He added that, through ongoing screening efforts, the United States has identified on an unprecedented scale individuals who commit crimes, support terrorism, or abuse the US immigration system.

    "A US visa is not a right; it is a privilege, and if you violate the conditions of that privilege, you lose it," Pigott added.

    Donald Trump visa US Department of State United States of America
    ABŞ-də Trampın prezidentliyinin başlanğıcından 250 min viza ləğv edilib
    В США с начала президентства Трампа аннулировали около 250 тыс. виз
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