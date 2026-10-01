The US Department of State has revoked more than 250,000 visas since Donald Trump took office as president in 2025, Tommy Pigott, the State Department's spokesperson, told Fox News, Report informs.

According to him, under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department has revoked more than 250,000 visas, a historic milestone that reflects unwavering commitment to protecting the American people.

Pigott noted that every visa decision made by US authorities is a national security decision. He added that, through ongoing screening efforts, the United States has identified on an unprecedented scale individuals who commit crimes, support terrorism, or abuse the US immigration system.

"A US visa is not a right; it is a privilege, and if you violate the conditions of that privilege, you lose it," Pigott added.