US Embassy: Defense partnership with Azerbaijan continues to expand

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US Chargé d'Affaires Amy Carlon attended the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) in Baku, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a post on X, Report informs.

According to the embassy, Carlon joined American, Azerbaijani and international partners in exploring new technologies and opportunities for cooperation in the defense and security sectors.

The embassy noted that this year's exhibition features particularly strong US participation, including several American defense companies taking part for the first time.

Among the participating companies are Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Ondas, SIG SAUER, Vantor, Persistent Systems, Motorola, L3 Harris, Curtiss Wright and Space Eyes.

The embassy added that, as part of the Strategic Partnership Charter, the United States and Azerbaijan continue to expand their defense and security partnership.