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    Six killed in helicopter crash in Zimbabwe

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 07:45
    Six killed in helicopter crash in Zimbabwe

    Six people have been killed in a helicopter crash near the city of Marondera in Zimbabwe, said Nick Mangwana, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Report informs via the New Zimbabwe news portal.

    Mangwana explained that those on board included prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo, three passengers, and two pilots.

    Local police have confirmed that all six people on board the helicopter died in the crash.

    The cause of the accident is under investigation.

    Helicopter crash Zimbabwe
    Zimbabvedə helikopter qəzasında 6 nəfər ölüb
    При крушении вертолета в Зимбабве погибли шесть человек
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