Azerbaijani President: We have never displayed hypocrisy toward any country
Domestic policy
- 02 October, 2026
- 12:36
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"We have never displayed duplicity or hypocrisy toward any country," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.
"Even though we have repeatedly encountered such attitudes ourselves and continue to face them today," the head of state noted, adding that "we can never become like them."
The President also emphasized: "We are people who respect ourselves; we live with dignity, and we conduct our policy with dignity as well. In our example, everyone can see that this is possible."
Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Heç vaxt hansısa ölkəyə qarşı riyakarlıq göstərməmişik
Ильхам Алиев: Мы никогда не проявляли лицемерия по отношению к какой-либо стране
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