President Ilham Aliyev: In the coming years, the Great Return will proceed even faster

"Currently, 96,000 people live, work, or study in Garabagh and East Zangezur," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, Report informs.

Noting that 28 billion manats have been spent to date on the development of these regions, the head of state said: "The vast majority of these funds have been directed toward infrastructure projects. Most of them have been completed, and at the same time, former internally displaced persons have already settled in 48 residential areas so far. In the coming years, the Great Return will proceed even faster."