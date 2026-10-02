President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan has become a very serious geopolitical and security factor
Domestic policy
- 02 October, 2026
- 12:37
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"Rich in energy resources, Azerbaijan today has become a very serious geopolitical and security factor," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.
"Because energy security means the national security of every country, and our role will grow even further," the head of state added.
İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan bu gün çox ciddi geosiyasi və təhlükəsizlik faktoruna çevrilib
Президент: Сегодня Азербайджан превратился в очень серьезный геополитический фактор и фактор безопасности
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