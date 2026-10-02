Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Single cybersecurity platform to serve as hub for sharing info on cyber threats

    ICT
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 13:20
    Single cybersecurity platform to serve as hub for sharing info on cyber threats

    Azerbaijan's unified cybersecurity platform is set to become the main hub for exchanging cyber threat and risk data between sectoral CERTs, Elvin Shahverdiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Cybersecurity Agency, said during a panel discussion at ADEX 2026, Report informs.

    According to him, following the platform's creation, the country's sectoral CERTs will exchange information through it.

    A mechanism for collecting data and transmitting it to relevant structures will be established for this purpose, he said.

    "The main task is to develop sectoral CERTs in the country so that they have sufficient information on cyber threats and risks in their domain. At the core of this work is establishing a mechanism to collect and direct such data to its intended destination. The unified cybersecurity platform is planned to serve as the main venue for exchanging this information," Shahverdiyev noted.

    He stated that work on creating the platform has already begun. The use of the system is expected to expand alongside the development of sectoral CERTs.

    Cybercrimes (Cyber Fraud) 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Vahid kibertəhlükəsizlik platformasında məlumat mübadiləsi həyata keçiriləcək
    Единая платформа кибербезопасности станет площадкой для обмена информацией о киберугрозах
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