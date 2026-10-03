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    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 14:28
    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS

    A conference under the theme From the Shusha Declaration to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the event brought together guests from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps of Turkic states in Azerbaijan, members of the public, media representatives, intellectuals, parliamentarians, NGO leaders, and activists from across the Turkic world.

    The conference aimed to promote the exchange of views on the shared historical and cultural values of the Turkic world.

    Speaking at the event, Nadir Azeri, Chairman of the Central Asia and South Caucasus Freedom of Speech Network (CASCFEN) and an honored journalist, noted the symbolic significance of holding the conference on October 3, which is celebrated as Turkic States Cooperation Day.

    Participants, including Azer Allahveranov, Secretary General of the OTS Countries NGO Platform and a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, Ufuk Turganer, head of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus representation in Azerbaijan, and Elchin Mirzabayli, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament's Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations, highlighted the growing importance of the Organization of Turkic States as a platform for cooperation and emphasized the need to expand ties among Turkic nations across various fields.

    The conference continued with discussions.

    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS
    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS
    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS
    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS
    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS
    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS
    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS
    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS
    Baku hosts conference on path from Shusha Declaration to OTS

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Shusha Declaration Turkic states Turkic World Baku
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    "Şuşa Bəyannaməsindən Türk Dövlətləri Təşkilatına" mövzusunda konfrans keçirilib
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    В Баку прошла конференция "От Шушинской декларации к ОТГ"
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