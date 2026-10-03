Compulsory insurance payouts in Azerbaijan rise nearly 20%

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In January–August 2026, insurance premiums totaling 213.492 million manats (approximately $125.6 million) were collected from compulsory insurance lines in Azerbaijan, marking a decline of 14.6% year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the reporting period, compulsory insurance payouts amounted to 110.662 million manats (just under $65.1 million), representing a 19.4% increase compared to a year earlier.

As a result, insurers paid out 51.8 manats ($30.47) for every 100 manats ($58.82) of premiums collected in the compulsory insurance segment during the first eight months of the year, compared to 37.1 manats ($21.82) in the corresponding period last year.

Overall, Azerbaijan's 16 insurance companies collected just over 1.115 billion manats (just over $656.1 million) in premiums across all insurance lines during the January-August period, up 6.4% year-on-year.

Insurance payouts reached 773.153 million manats ($454.8 million) over the same period, marking a 28.1% increase compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, insurers paid out 69.3 manats ($40.76) for every 100 manats ($58.82) collected in premiums, up from 57.6 manats ($33.88) a year earlier.