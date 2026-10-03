Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    Erdogan congratulates Turkic states on cooperation day

    Region
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 15:26
    Erdogan congratulates Turkic states on cooperation day

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a congratulatory message on the occasion of Turkic States Cooperation Day through his social media accounts, Report informs.

    "I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the 17th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which enabled the establishment of our Organization of Turkic States, and on Turkic States Cooperation Day. On this path of brotherhood that we have embarked upon with the motto 'Unity in language, thought, and action,' I wish for our unity, solidarity, and togetherness to remain everlasting and enduring," Erdogan said in a post on X.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkic states Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Ərdoğan Türk dövlətlərini Əməkdaşlıq Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Эрдоган: Единство тюркских государств должно оставаться крепким и нерушимым
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