Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss prospects for bilateral relations

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the phone call, Minister Bayramov expressed his deep condolences over the passing of Araghchi's sister and conveyed sympathy to her family and loved ones.

The ministers reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan-Iran relations and discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the regional situation and security issues, emphasizing the importance of ensuring regional peace, stability, and security, strengthening mutual trust, and expanding opportunities for regional cooperation.

The sides also discussed other matters of mutual interest.