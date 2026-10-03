Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss prospects for bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 15:15
    Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss prospects for bilateral relations

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    During the phone call, Minister Bayramov expressed his deep condolences over the passing of Araghchi's sister and conveyed sympathy to her family and loved ones.

    The ministers reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan-Iran relations and discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation.

    They also exchanged views on the regional situation and security issues, emphasizing the importance of ensuring regional peace, stability, and security, strengthening mutual trust, and expanding opportunities for regional cooperation.

    The sides also discussed other matters of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Abbas Araghchi Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Azerbaijan-Iran relations
    Ceyhun Bayramov Əraqçi ilə Azərbaycan-İran münasibətlərinin inkişaf perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Ирана обсудили перспективы развития отношений
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