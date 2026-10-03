Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    President: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to steady expansion of relations with Korea

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 13:52
    President: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to steady expansion of relations with Korea

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea, Report informs.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your entire people on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea.

    Relations between Azerbaijan and Korea are based on friendship, mutual respect and fruitful cooperation. We attach great importance to the steady expansion of our relations with Korea.

    I believe that through our joint efforts, we will achieve further strengthening of the traditional friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Korea, our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

    On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your high state activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea," the congratulatory message reads.

    Ilham Aliyev Lee Jae Myung Congratulatory message Azerbaijan-Korea relations
    Prezident: Koreya ilə münasibətlərimizin daim genişlənməsinə böyük əhəmiyyət veririk
    Президент: Азербайджан придает большое значение постоянному расширению отношений с Кореей
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