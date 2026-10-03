President: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to steady expansion of relations with Korea

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea, Report informs.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your entire people on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Korea are based on friendship, mutual respect and fruitful cooperation. We attach great importance to the steady expansion of our relations with Korea.

I believe that through our joint efforts, we will achieve further strengthening of the traditional friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Korea, our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your high state activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea," the congratulatory message reads.