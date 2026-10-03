Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Iraq on National Day
Foreign policy
- 03 October, 2026
- 13:57
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Nizar Amedi, President of the Republic of Iraq, Report informs.
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Iraq and convey my best wishes.
I believe that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq interstate relations and expand our cooperation in line with the interests of our friendly peoples.
On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iraq," the letter reads.
İlham Əliyev İraq prezidentini milli bayram münasibətilə təbrik edib
Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Ирака с национальным праздником
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