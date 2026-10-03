Great Return: 180 families resettled in Sugovushan, 20 in Talish villages

Under Azerbaijan's Great Return State Program, a total of 180 families, comprising 591 people, have been resettled in Sugovushan village of Aghdara district.

According to Report, citing the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for the city of Khankandi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, a new residential complex comprising 190 apartments has been built to facilitate the return of former residents to Sugovushan.

The village has also seen the renovation of a secondary school with capacity for 144 students, the reconstruction of the Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 small hydroelectric power plants, and the construction of a new mosque.

In the Talish village of the Aghdara district, 20 private houses were rebuilt or newly constructed during the first phase of restoration works. As a result, 20 families, or 90 people, have returned to the village.

A school with capacity for 78 students, a kindergarten, an administrative building, catering facilities, and other infrastructure have also been restored and reconstructed in Talish.