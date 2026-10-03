EU envoy: Taste of Europe festival marks 30 years of EU-Azerbaijan partnership

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The Taste of Europe culinary festival, which opened in Baku today, is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the European Union-Azerbaijan partnership, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić said, Report informs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the festival, Kujundžić noted that the event is part of a series of activities being held this year to commemorate three decades of partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

"It is a great honor for me to host the fourth Taste of Europe culinary festival in Baku. We invite our Azerbaijani friends to join us in celebrating European cuisine and culture. This is a wonderful opportunity to discover the national cuisines, cultures, and traditions of European countries, explore new flavors, and enjoy an unforgettable day with family and friends. It is particularly rewarding that this event is taking place within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the EU-Azerbaijan partnership," the ambassador said.

The festival, organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, features representatives of the embassies of Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Croatia, Austria, and Estonia.

The main goal of the event is to introduce Baku residents to the national cuisines of European countries.

The festival will continue until 18:00 (GMT+4).

Held for the fourth consecutive year, the event has become a regular feature of Baku's cultural calendar.