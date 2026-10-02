President: Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries that produces, extracts, and exports all types of energy resources
Domestic policy
- 02 October, 2026
- 12:33
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"Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries on a global scale that produces, extracts, and exports all types of energy resources: crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, electricity, petrochemical products, and fertilizers, the production of which primarily relies on energy," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, Report informs.
Prezident: Azərbaycan bütün növ enerji resurslarını istehsal, hasil və ixrac edən nadir ölkələrdəndir
Президент: Азербайджан – одна из редких стран, которая производит, добывает и экспортирует все виды энергоресурсов
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