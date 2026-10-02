Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    President: Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries that produces, extracts, and exports all types of energy resources

    Domestic policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 12:33
    President: Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries that produces, extracts, and exports all types of energy resources

    "Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries on a global scale that produces, extracts, and exports all types of energy resources: crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, electricity, petrochemical products, and fertilizers, the production of which primarily relies on energy," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, Report informs.

    Ilham Aliyev 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party
    Prezident: Azərbaycan bütün növ enerji resurslarını istehsal, hasil və ixrac edən nadir ölkələrdəndir
    Президент: Азербайджан – одна из редких стран, которая производит, добывает и экспортирует все виды энергоресурсов
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