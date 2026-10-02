Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank appoints new Executive Director

    Finance
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 12:48
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank appoints new Executive Director

    Azer Alasgarov, Director of the Monetary Policy Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has been appointed Executive Director of the bank.

    According to Report, the appointment brings the number of Executive Directors of the CBA back to 10.

    Alasgarov succeeds Vugar Ahmadov, who left the position in August.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankına yeni baş direktor təyin edilib
    В ЦБА назначен новый гендиректор
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