Azerbaijan's Central Bank appoints new Executive Director
Finance
- 02 October, 2026
- 12:48
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Azer Alasgarov, Director of the Monetary Policy Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has been appointed Executive Director of the bank.
According to Report, the appointment brings the number of Executive Directors of the CBA back to 10.
Alasgarov succeeds Vugar Ahmadov, who left the position in August.
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