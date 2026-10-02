Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan begins work on AI use rules for government agencies

    ICT
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 14:49
    Azerbaijan begins work on AI use rules for government agencies

    Azerbaijan has launched work to establish requirements governing the use and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in government agencies, Nadir Novruzov, Head of a Department at the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, told a panel discussion held as part of ADEX 2026 - the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, Report informs.

    According to Novruzov, the agency has been granted authority to identify potential risks associated with artificial intelligence.

    He said that an annual summit of information security and IT heads from Azerbaijan's government agencies is traditionally held to address the issue.

    Novruzov noted that the ninth edition of the summit will take place on October 20 this year, with AI security as its main focus.

    "Invited experts will outline specific areas related to security. We will hold panel sessions at the summit and discuss relevant areas," Novruzov said.

    He added that official invitations will soon be sent to government agencies, whose representatives will be invited to participate in the event.

    Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Artificial intelligence 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Azərbaycanda süni intellektin təhlükəsizliyi ilə bağlı zirvə toplantısı keçiriləcək
    В Азербайджане разрабатывают правила использования ИИ в госорганах
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed