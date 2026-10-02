Azerbaijan begins work on AI use rules for government agencies

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Azerbaijan has launched work to establish requirements governing the use and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in government agencies, Nadir Novruzov, Head of a Department at the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, told a panel discussion held as part of ADEX 2026 - the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, Report informs.

According to Novruzov, the agency has been granted authority to identify potential risks associated with artificial intelligence.

He said that an annual summit of information security and IT heads from Azerbaijan's government agencies is traditionally held to address the issue.

Novruzov noted that the ninth edition of the summit will take place on October 20 this year, with AI security as its main focus.

"Invited experts will outline specific areas related to security. We will hold panel sessions at the summit and discuss relevant areas," Novruzov said.

He added that official invitations will soon be sent to government agencies, whose representatives will be invited to participate in the event.