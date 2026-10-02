German ambassador to Azerbaijan plans to visit Karabakh in early October

German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dirk Lölke plans to visit the Karabakh region of the country in early October.

The diplomat told Report in an interview that he planned to visit the region at the invitation of the Azerbaijani government. He said the visit would allow him to personally assess the situation on the ground and better understand how Germany could contribute to the ongoing peace process in the region.

According to him, gaining first-hand knowledge of the situation would provide a better understanding of the practical challenges related to rebuilding infrastructure, revitalizing communities and establishing lasting peace that would benefit all countries of the South Caucasus.

The full interview is available here.