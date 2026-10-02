Azerbaijan joins Asian constitutional courts congress in Samarkand

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A delegation led by Chairman of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev took part in the 7th Congress of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions, held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 1-2.

According to Report, citing the Constitutional Court, the congress was devoted to constitutional justice in the context of digitalization and artificial intelligence.

At the official opening, a letter from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the congress participants was read out.

Following the opening speeches, the working part of the event considered various areas of the Association's activities and heard reports. Participants also exchanged views on expanding the Association, developing cooperation with other international organizations working in the field of constitutional justice, and the draft Samarkand Declaration.

The plenary sessions featured reports on "Constitutional Justice in the Context of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence: Legal Guarantees for Ensuring Judicial Independence, Protection of Human Rights and the Rule of Law" and "Digitalization of Constitutional Justice and the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Constitutional Review: Opportunities, Legal Limits and Safeguards."

Participants broadly discussed current challenges facing constitutional justice, focusing on the opportunities created by digital technologies and artificial intelligence, the legal basis and limits of their use, and reliable safeguards for human rights and freedoms, the rule of law and judicial independence.

Farhad Abdullayev delivered a report titled "Limits on the Use of Artificial Intelligence as an Analytical Tool in the Preparation of Judicial Acts, Including Constitutional Court Decisions."

As part of the visit, a working meeting of constitutional courts that are members of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Turkic World (TÜRK-AY) was held at the initiative of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court.

The participants exchanged views on prospects for developing cooperation among member courts and on future areas of activity.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with a delegation led by Chairman of Uzbekistan's Constitutional Court Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov. The sides discussed developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of constitutional justice and expanding the exchange of experience.

The Samarkand Declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the congress.