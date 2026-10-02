WB outlines key conditions for successful development of TITR

The prospects of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR) are determined by its ability to attract commercial entities and deliver real economic benefits to the states of the region, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

"The productivity and progressive development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route directly depend on the level of trust from the commercial sector and real economic returns for the countries of the region," Pryce stated.

She emphasized that the Middle Corridor represents a prime example of interregional integration and coordinated partnership capable of radically transforming the economic development of the states in the CAMCA region (Central Asia, Mongolia, the Caucasus, and Afghanistan).

"At the same time, its successful implementation will be determined by how truly competitive, stable, predictable, and investment-attractive this route is perceived by the business community. A crucial condition for unlocking TITR's potential will also be the ability of participating states and their citizens to fully receive economic dividends and practical advantages from the operation of this transport and logistics route," the regional director stressed.

The World Bank Group plans to commit $1.2 billion in investments by July 2027 to support the development of TITR.

According to the World Bank update "Integration: World-Class Trade Logistics Along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor," modernizing TITR requires attracting more than $25 billion in physical infrastructure investments by 2040.

Priority areas for capital investments include railway networks, seaports, and access infrastructure. In addition, around $30 billion must be directed toward "supporting" investments. These include connecting highways and railways that integrate the corridor into national economies, logistics hubs and inland terminals to accelerate freight transport, as well as logistics equipment - rolling stock (locomotives and wagons), cargo handling equipment, and digital platforms ensuring the seamless operation of the entire transport system.