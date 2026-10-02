Azerbaijan Defense Ministry developing cyber army capabilities

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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense already has certain institutional activities related to a cyber army, and military service in this field has also been organized, Elshan Hasanov, head of the ministry's Cybersecurity Department, said at the sectoral meeting titled "Cybersecurity in Defense" held as part of ADEX 2026.

According to Report, Hasanov said military personnel, particularly conscripts, were being involved in this field under a special instruction from Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

"Work is underway to involve soldiers who possess certain technical knowledge in this field," he said.

Hasanov recalled that a unified cybersecurity structure had already been established within the Ministry of Defense, including the creation of the Cybersecurity Department.

According to him, all systems and networks operated by the various branches and types of troops are monitored 24/7 by the Cybersecurity Operations Center under the ministry.