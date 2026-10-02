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    WB proposes transforming Middle Corridor into full-fledged economic route

    Infrastructure
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 15:50
    WB proposes transforming Middle Corridor into full-fledged economic route

    The World Bank (WB) advocates for transforming the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR) from a transit route into a full-fledged economic corridor, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

    "The key advantage of developing the Middle Corridor lies not only in providing transit transportation, but also in forming a full-fledged economic corridor on its basis that promotes the growth of interregional trade. The main portion of revenues will be generated not simply through the transit function of the route. We are talking about its transformation into an economic corridor, increasing business activity along the highway, and revitalizing trade within the region," Pryce emphasized.

    She indicated that to unlock this potential, countries in the region should take additional measures aimed at creating a favorable environment for business growth and establishing a comprehensive logistics infrastructure.

    Pryce also drew attention to Azerbaijan's leading role in coordinating efforts and developing a transport hub.

    "Azerbaijan is one of the key leaders in coordination and partnership within this project. The region has undergone significant changes compared to 2023, and a unified vision of prospects has been formed. However, it is necessary to raise ambitions in order to extract maximum benefit from the ongoing initiatives," the WB regional director stated.

    Rolande Pryce Middle Corridor World Bank Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) CAMCA Regional Forum 2026
    Dünya Bankı Orta Dəhlizi tammiqyaslı iqtisadi marşruta çevirməyi təklif edir
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