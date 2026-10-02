Zelenskyy thanks EU for €2.9 billion Ukraine Facility payment

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the European Union for approving a €2.9 billion payment to Kyiv under the Ukraine Facility program, Report informs.

"I thank European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen and the EU member states for the decision to disburse €2.9 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility. This support is especially timely and will help ensure Ukraine's macrofinancial stability and strengthen our defense capabilities," Zelenskyy said on X.

He added that Ukraine and the EU are working together in full coordination to implement all our agreements.