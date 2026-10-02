Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan and Germany discuss development of economic cooperation

    Energy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 18:01
    Azerbaijan and Germany discuss development of economic cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dirk Lölke discussed opportunities to further expand economic cooperation and open up new market opportunities for companies from the two countries during a meeting, the German Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a post on X.

    According to Report, the post noted that German-Azerbaijani economic relations are developing positively.

    "Whether it is Azerbaijani energy, German technologies, or joint projects in transport and other areas of connectivity, there is great potential to open up new opportunities for companies from both countries," the statement said.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Dirk Lölke Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    Azərbaycan və Almaniya iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Германия обсудили развитие экономического сотрудничества
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed