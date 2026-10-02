Azerbaijan and Germany discuss development of economic cooperation

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dirk Lölke discussed opportunities to further expand economic cooperation and open up new market opportunities for companies from the two countries during a meeting, the German Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a post on X.

According to Report, the post noted that German-Azerbaijani economic relations are developing positively.

"Whether it is Azerbaijani energy, German technologies, or joint projects in transport and other areas of connectivity, there is great potential to open up new opportunities for companies from both countries," the statement said.