Azerbaijan's central bank reserves rise to $15.36 billion
Finance
- 02 October, 2026
- 14:36
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The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at $15.36 billion as of October 1, 2026, Report informs.
According to the CBA, the figure increased by 0.4% compared with September 1.
The central bank's foreign exchange reserves have risen by 33.4% since the beginning of the year and by 35.8% over the past 12 months.
Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta ehtiyatları 36 %-ə yaxın artıb
Валютные резервы ЦБА увеличились почти на 36%
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