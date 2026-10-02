Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan's central bank reserves rise to $15.36 billion

    Finance
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 14:36
    Azerbaijan's central bank reserves rise to $15.36 billion

    The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at $15.36 billion as of October 1, 2026, Report informs.

    According to the CBA, the figure increased by 0.4% compared with September 1.

    The central bank's foreign exchange reserves have risen by 33.4% since the beginning of the year and by 35.8% over the past 12 months.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) foreign exchange reserves
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta ehtiyatları 36 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Валютные резервы ЦБА увеличились почти на 36%
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