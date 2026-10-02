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The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) stood at $15.36 billion as of October 1, 2026, Report informs.

According to the CBA, the figure increased by 0.4% compared with September 1.

The central bank's foreign exchange reserves have risen by 33.4% since the beginning of the year and by 35.8% over the past 12 months.