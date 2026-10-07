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    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 09:52
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons

    The 4th international conference on "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Resolving the Problem of Missing Persons" is being held in Baku as part of the Baku Dialogue on missing persons, organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Report informs.

    The event is attended by former heads of state and government, senior representatives of international organizations and foreign countries, heads of institutions dealing with missing persons, experts, representatives of non-governmental organizations and human rights specialists, as well as ambassadors, military attachés and other officials from foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan.

    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons
    Baku hosting international conference on missing persons

    International conference State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Baku Dialogue
    Photo
    Bakıda itkin düşmüş şəxslər probleminin həllinə dair beynəlxalq konfrans keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит Международная конференция по вопросам пропавших без вести лиц
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