UK lifts sanctions on former Syrian Economy Minister
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- 07 October, 2026
- 08:40
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The United Kingdom has removed former Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Hammam al-Jazairi from its sanctions list.
According to Report, the decision was announced in a statement by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).
Al-Jazairi served as Syria's economy minister from 2014 to 2016. He had been subject to British sanctions since his appointment to the ministerial post.
The FCO did not disclose the reasons for lifting the sanctions.
Earlier, Japan also lifted a number of sanctions against Syria. The easing of restrictions applied to several companies and entities, including those operating in the oil, banking, and telecommunications sectors.
Britaniya Suriyanın sabiq iqtisadiyyat nazirinə qarşı sanksiyaları ləğv edib
Великобритания сняла санкции с бывшего главы Минэкономики Сирии
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