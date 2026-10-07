Azerbaijan customs seize over 500,000 manats in undeclared medicines

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Azerbaijan customs officials have intercepted an attempt to illegally bring medicines worth more than half a million manats into the country, the State Customs Committee (SCC) said, Report informs.

According to the SCC press service, the operation was jointly carried out by officers of the Main Department for Operational and Investigative Activities, the Baku Main Customs Department and the Tovuz Customs Department.

As part of the operation, a cargo vehicle traveling from Georgia to Azerbaijan was stopped for inspection at the Red Bridge customs checkpoint.

During the inspection, customs officers found 82 types of medicines that had not been declared to the customs authorities among medicines officially imported into the country. The undeclared medicines were valued at 507,000 manats ($298,235)

An investigation has been launched into the incident.