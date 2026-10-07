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    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 09:04
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    101.54

    0.90

    40.69

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    90.17

    0.48

    32.75

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,168.60

    15.30

    - 172.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,521.28

    253.38

    3,457.99

    S&P 500

    7,818.93

    44.98

    973.43

    Nasdaq

    27,599.89

    122.58

    4,357.90

    Nikkei

    70,154.02

    207.16

    19,814.54

    Dax

    25,449.19

    194.98

    958.78

    FTSE 100

    10,541.69

    43.75

    610.31

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,865.07

    30.97

    - 284.43

    Shanghai Composite

    3,842.99

    0.80

    - 125.85

    Bist 100

    12,374.26

    - 69.66

    1,112.74

    RTS

    854.64

    - 6.47

    - 259.49

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1231

    0.0011

    - 0.0514

    USD/GBP

    1.3248

    0.0032

    - 0.0225

    JPY/USD

    158.4100

    0.2400

    1.9600

    RUB/USD

    85.0203

    0.1577

    6.2703

    TRY/USD

    49.1960

    0.0196

    6.2398

    CNY/USD

    6.7064

    - 0.0010

    - 0.2826
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (07.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (07.10.2026)
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