Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (07.10.2026)
Finance
- 07 October, 2026
- 09:04
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
101.54
|
0.90
|
40.69
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
90.17
|
0.48
|
32.75
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,168.60
|
15.30
|
- 172.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,521.28
|
253.38
|
3,457.99
|
S&P 500
|
7,818.93
|
44.98
|
973.43
|
Nasdaq
|
27,599.89
|
122.58
|
4,357.90
|
Nikkei
|
70,154.02
|
207.16
|
19,814.54
|
Dax
|
25,449.19
|
194.98
|
958.78
|
FTSE 100
|
10,541.69
|
43.75
|
610.31
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,865.07
|
30.97
|
- 284.43
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,842.99
|
0.80
|
- 125.85
|
Bist 100
|
12,374.26
|
- 69.66
|
1,112.74
|
RTS
|
854.64
|
- 6.47
|
- 259.49
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1231
|
0.0011
|
- 0.0514
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3248
|
0.0032
|
- 0.0225
|
JPY/USD
|
158.4100
|
0.2400
|
1.9600
|
RUB/USD
|
85.0203
|
0.1577
|
6.2703
|
TRY/USD
|
49.1960
|
0.0196
|
6.2398
|
CNY/USD
|
6.7064
|
- 0.0010
|
- 0.2826
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (07.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (07.10.2026)
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