Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan highlights sustainable development efforts at UN

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 08:27
    Azerbaijan highlights sustainable development efforts at UN

    Azerbaijan has highlighted its contributions to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development during the general debate of the Second Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, Elvin Ashrafzada, Deputy Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, made the remarks in this context.

    He stated that Azerbaijan contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at both the national and global levels.

    During his speech, Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency and its hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) were cited among the country's key sustainable development initiatives.

    It was also noted that Azerbaijan promotes sustainable development through humanitarian assistance, technical cooperation, capacity-building programs, and educational initiatives.

    The country's projects aimed at developing transport, energy, and digital infrastructure were highlighted as playing an important role in strengthening regional connectivity.

    According to Ashrafzada, these projects contribute to inclusive economic growth, expanded regional links, and the development of sustainable partnerships.

    The Azerbaijani official also emphasized the importance of international cooperation and partnerships in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN Elvin Ashrafzada Sustainable Development Goals Sustainable Development Agenda UN General Assembly
    BMT-də Azərbaycanın dayanıqlı inkişaf istiqamətində fəaliyyəti diqqətə çatdırılıb
    В ООН рассказали о шагах Азербайджана по достижению целей устойчивого развития
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed