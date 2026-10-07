Azerbaijan highlights sustainable development efforts at UN

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Azerbaijan has highlighted its contributions to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development during the general debate of the Second Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, Elvin Ashrafzada, Deputy Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, made the remarks in this context.

He stated that Azerbaijan contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at both the national and global levels.

During his speech, Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency and its hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) were cited among the country's key sustainable development initiatives.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan promotes sustainable development through humanitarian assistance, technical cooperation, capacity-building programs, and educational initiatives.

The country's projects aimed at developing transport, energy, and digital infrastructure were highlighted as playing an important role in strengthening regional connectivity.

According to Ashrafzada, these projects contribute to inclusive economic growth, expanded regional links, and the development of sustainable partnerships.

The Azerbaijani official also emphasized the importance of international cooperation and partnerships in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).