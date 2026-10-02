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    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha

    Military
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 12:43
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha

    The 13th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, with Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani took place in Shusha.

    A protocol was signed following the meeting, a Report correspondent informs from Shusha city.

    The ministers then made statements to the press.

    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
    Zakir Hasanov Yaşar Güler Irakli Chikovani Trilateral meeting Shusha Türkiye Georgia
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