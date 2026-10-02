Trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia held in Shusha
Military
- 02 October, 2026
- 12:43
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The 13th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, with Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani took place in Shusha.
A protocol was signed following the meeting, a Report correspondent informs from Shusha city.
The ministers then made statements to the press.
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