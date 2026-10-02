Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Davud Rustamov: No major cyber incidents recorded in Azerbaijan's defense sector

    Military
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 13:11
    Davud Rustamov: No major cyber incidents recorded in Azerbaijan's defense sector

    Strong cyber defense capabilities have been established in Azerbaijan's defense sector, one of the country's most critical information infrastructure areas, in accordance with national legislation, said Major General Davud Rustamov, Head of the Cybersecurity Operations Center of Azerbaijan's State Security Service, Report informs.

    Speaking during the opening of a sectoral meeting on Cybersecurity in the Defense Sector, held within the framework of ADEX 2026, Rustamov noted that international experience demonstrates the importance of collective defense and interagency cooperation in ensuring cybersecurity.

    "By the defense sector, we do not mean only the Ministry of Defense. It encompasses the entire defense industry, all institutions operating in the defense sphere, and their digitally transformed infrastructure," he said.

    Rustamov added that the Cybersecurity Operations Center regularly conducts audits to assess the cybersecurity posture of relevant organizations operating in the defense sector.

    According to him, work is also underway to establish testing laboratories for the practical assessment of potential cyber threats and for evaluating security capabilities.

    Major General Rustamov also pointed out that no major cyber incidents have been recorded in Azerbaijan's defense sector to date. He stated that coordinated and collegial cooperation among relevant institutions has enabled identified vulnerabilities to be addressed in a timely manner.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Cybersecurity State Security Service (Azerbaijan) Defense sector
    Davud Rüstəmov: Azərbaycanda indiyə kimi müdafiə sektorunda ciddi kiber insident qeydə alınmayıb
    Давуд Рустамов: В оборонном секторе Азербайджана до сих пор не зафиксировано ни одного серьезного киберинцидента
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