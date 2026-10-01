IAEA holds ceasefire talks with Russia, Ukraine

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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is holding talks with Russia and Ukraine on a localized ceasefire needed to repair damaged power lines connected to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview with RIA Novosti, Report informs.

Grossi highlighted that such arrangements are necessary to ensure the safe repair of power lines supplying external electricity to the plant.

He noted that although the Zaporizhzhia plant's external power supply remains unstable, the IAEA is helping maintain backup systems. In particular, the agency is facilitating fuel deliveries for emergency generators that may be needed in the event of another power outage.

Grossi said these measures are necessary because ongoing military activity in the area continues to damage power lines and disrupt external electricity supplies to the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is Europe's largest nuclear power facility, with six reactor units. The plant has not generated electricity since September 11, 2022, and all six reactors remain in cold shutdown mode.