Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss expanding economic cooperation in Zagreb

The fourth meeting of the Joint Commission on the Implementation and Promotion of Economic Cooperation between Croatia and Azerbaijan was held in Zagreb.

According to Report's Balkan bureau, the meeting was co-chaired by Croatian Economy Minister Ante Šušnjar and Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli.

The sides discussed the further development of economic relations, cooperation in industry and energy, stronger ties between the two countries' business communities, and new opportunities for trade and investment.

"There are very good political relations and a strategic partnership between Croatia and Azerbaijan. We now want to further strengthen the economic dimension of this partnership. Croatia has companies with knowledge, technology and international experience that can compete in the Azerbaijani market. We want to connect them more closely with partners in Azerbaijan and create opportunities for concrete business and investment projects," Šušnjar said.

The sides also emphasized the importance of energy in bilateral economic relations and discussed opportunities to continue and expand cooperation in the sector.

They noted potential for broader cooperation in industry, information and communication technologies, pharmaceuticals, the food industry and infrastructure.

The development of transport and logistics routes between Europe and Asia was also discussed. The sides said the development of the Middle Corridor was creating additional opportunities for expanding trade between the two continents, while Croatia saw potential for involving its transport, logistics and infrastructure capabilities in the process.

Šušnjar stressed the importance of translating institutional cooperation into concrete economic results.

"Governments and institutions create the framework and provide support, but companies, entrepreneurs and investors turn opportunities into sustainable economic cooperation. Therefore, we want more direct business partnerships and the implementation of trade and investment projects between Croatia and Azerbaijan," he said.

The sides also discussed cooperation in tourism, culture, agriculture and food security, education and science, as well as expanding the exchange of experience in the digitalization of public administration and the provision of public services.

At the end of the meeting, Šušnjar and Karimli signed the protocol of the fourth meeting of the Joint Commission on the Implementation and Promotion of Economic Cooperation between Croatia and Azerbaijan.

B2B meetings were also held between representatives of Croatian and Azerbaijani companies to establish direct contacts and explore new cooperation opportunities.