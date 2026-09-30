Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan troops enhance interoperability in joint exercise

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Military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan are carrying out joint tasks at a training ground as part of a trilateral exercise.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the drills are aimed at improving interoperability, coordination and the practical skills of participating personnel.

Servicemen from the three countries are jointly performing various tasks and exchanging professional experience.

An Azerbaijani serviceman said the exercise was important for improving practical skills and strengthening coordination during joint operations.

An Uzbek serviceman noted that the training also helps participants exchange experience and develop their ability to conduct joint activities, contributing to future military cooperation.