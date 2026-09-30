Parviz Shahbazov: About 700MCM of gas transported to Greece since early 2026

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During the eight months of 2026, Azerbaijan transported about 700 million cubic meters of gas to Greece, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on social media following a meeting with Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou within the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation in Athens, Report informs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospective areas of energy partnership between the two countries.

It was emphasized that the Southern Gas Corridor forms the strategic basis of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece.

An exchange of views also took place on the development of renewable energy and the transition to green energy during the meeting.

Information was presented on the vast potential of Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy in the Caspian Sea, ongoing solar and wind energy projects, as well as initiatives for exporting this energy to European markets.

The parties jointly reviewed opportunities for further expanding energy cooperation.