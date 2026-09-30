Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets Turkmenistan's military delegation

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 21:12
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets Turkmenistan's military delegation

    A military delegation of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX-2026" held at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    As part of the exhibition, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan Colonel Beymurat Soltanov.

    Colonel General Valiyev noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing ties with the military institutions of Turkic-speaking countries.

    Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, the guest noted that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship, brotherhood, as well as historical and cultural roots.

    Karim Valiyev Beymurat Soltanov Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations Defense partnership
    Azərbaycan Ordusunun Baş Qərargah rəisi Türkmənistanın hərbi nümayəndə heyəti ilə görüşüb
    Керим Велиев встретился с военной делегацией Туркменистана
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