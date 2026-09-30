Stay up to date with the top news!

A military delegation of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX-2026" held at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the exhibition, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan Colonel Beymurat Soltanov.

Colonel General Valiyev noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing ties with the military institutions of Turkic-speaking countries.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, the guest noted that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship, brotherhood, as well as historical and cultural roots.