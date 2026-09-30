Yellow, orange wind warnings issued for parts of Azerbaijan
Ecology
- 30 September, 2026
- 21:19
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Yellow and orange warnings have been issued over windy weather expected in some regions of Azerbaijan on October 2-3.
According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, an orange warning is in effect for Neftchala and Gobustan, where westerly winds are expected to strengthen to 20.8-28.4 m/s.
A yellow warning has been issued for Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Khizi, Ismayilli, Gabala, Hajigabul, Salyan, Lankaran, Astara, Jalilabad, Bilasuvar, Kalbajar, Lachin, Julfa, Mingachevir, Sabirabad, Shirvan, Dashkasan, Gadabay, Naftalan and Goranboy.
Westerly winds in these areas are expected to reach 13.9-20.7 m/s.
Küləkli hava şəraiti ilə bağlı sarı və narıncı xəbərdarlıq verilib
В регионах Азербайджана ожидается сильный ветер
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