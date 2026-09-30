US lifts ban on military-related supplies to Syria

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The United States has lifted its ban on the supply of military-related products to Syria.

According to Report, citing the US government's online platform GovInfo, the State Department is removing Syria from the list of countries subject to a policy of denying licenses and other approvals for the export of defense articles and the provision of defense services.

The regulatory change, which took effect on October 1, was approved by US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno.

In August, the United States removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The US administration has broad authority to impose sanctions on countries included on the State Department's list.