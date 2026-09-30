Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    US lifts ban on military-related supplies to Syria

    Other countries
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 22:37
    US lifts ban on military-related supplies to Syria

    The United States has lifted its ban on the supply of military-related products to Syria.

    According to Report, citing the US government's online platform GovInfo, the State Department is removing Syria from the list of countries subject to a policy of denying licenses and other approvals for the export of defense articles and the provision of defense services.

    The regulatory change, which took effect on October 1, was approved by US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno.

    In August, the United States removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

    The US administration has broad authority to impose sanctions on countries included on the State Department's list.

    Syria United States of America
    ABŞ Suriyaya müdafiə məhsullarının tədarükünə icazə verib
    США разрешили поставки оборонной продукции в Сирию
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed