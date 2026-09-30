Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 20:21
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements

    On September 30, a meeting was held between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Secretary of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Haluk Görgün, who was on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX-2026", held at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    During the meeting, it was particularly noted that cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye in the military and military-technical fields is developing, while the current strategic alliance and cooperation in the defense sphere contribute to regional security, sustainable peace and stability.

    Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Haluk Görgün discussed the current state and prospects for the development of joint projects in the defense sphere, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Haluk Görgün expressed his satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the development of relations with brotherly Azerbaijan in the military and military-technical fields.

    As part of the international exhibition, the booths of Turkish defense industry companies ASELSAN, Baykar, Roketsan and TUSAŞ were viewed, where the Azerbaijani delegation was provided with detailed information about the displayed samples of weapons, military equipment, aircraft and aerial vehicles.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Turkish defense industry companies sign cooperation agreements

    Zakir Hasanov Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD) 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ilə Türkiyə arasında hərbi sahələr müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    Минобороны Азербайджана и компании оборонпрома Турции подписали соглашения о сотрудничестве
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed