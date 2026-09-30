On September 30, a meeting was held between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Secretary of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Haluk Görgün, who was on an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX-2026", held at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, it was particularly noted that cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye in the military and military-technical fields is developing, while the current strategic alliance and cooperation in the defense sphere contribute to regional security, sustainable peace and stability.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Haluk Görgün discussed the current state and prospects for the development of joint projects in the defense sphere, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Haluk Görgün expressed his satisfaction with the positive dynamics in the development of relations with brotherly Azerbaijan in the military and military-technical fields.

As part of the international exhibition, the booths of Turkish defense industry companies ASELSAN, Baykar, Roketsan and TUSAŞ were viewed, where the Azerbaijani delegation was provided with detailed information about the displayed samples of weapons, military equipment, aircraft and aerial vehicles.