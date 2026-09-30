Ambassador: Colombia, Azerbaijan united by deep respect for cultural heritage

Colombia and Azerbaijan are united by a deep respect for cultural heritage, Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo stated at the opening of the exhibition "The Art of Tamo: Colombian Artisanal Tradition in Azerbaijan", Report informs.

"Our two countries are united by a deep respect for cultural heritage, an understanding of how much time and labor is required to create beauty by hand, and the belief that art has the power to unite people located oceans apart from each other," the diplomat said.

She also spoke about the significance of Tamo art, a technique of creating fine inlay that originated in the 16th century in southern Colombia.

According to her, at that time, artisans began to use materials left over after the harvest - wheat and barley stalks and straw. Subsequently, these simple natural materials were used to create unique handmade products reflecting the richness of flora and fauna, indigenous symbols, and Andean landscapes.

"These items carry the cultural heritage of the Nariño region. They are a symbol of the resilience of rural and indigenous communities, the wisdom passed down from generation to generation, as well as the craftsmanship preserved since the colonial era," the ambassador said.

The exhibition "The Art of Tamo: Colombian Artisanal Tradition in Azerbaijan" will last until October 4.